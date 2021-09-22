Bears Week 3 injury report: Eddie Goldman limited, Akiem Hicks DNP on Wednesday

The Chicago Bears released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, which featured some encouraging news on the Eddie Goldman front, as the star nose tackle was limited.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Wednesday’s practice, which also included defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu.

Did Not Practice

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

OLB Jeremiah Attaochu (hamstring)

QB Andy Dalton (knee)

TE Jimmy Graham (non-injury/resting vet)

DT Akiem Hicks (illness)

Limited

Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports

S Tashaun Gipson (hamstring)

NT Eddie Goldman (knee)

WR Darnell Mooney (groin)

