Bears Week 3 injury report: Roquan Smith DNP, Jaylon Johnson limited Thursday

The Chicago Bears (1-1) released their second injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 3 game against the Houston Texans (0-1-1).

The biggest storyline is linebacker Roquan Smith, who has missed two practices with a hip injury. There was some encouraging news about rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., who’s been sidelined with a hamstring injury. But there were also two new additions to the injury list on Thursday.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Thursday’s practice:

Did not practice

LB Roquan Smith (hip)

LB Matt Adams (hamstring)

TE Ryan Griffin (Achilles)

S Dane Cruikshank (hamstring)

Linebacker Roquan Smith once again didn’t practice on Thursday. Smith is nursing a hip injury suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Packers, although defensive coordinator Alan Williams believes they’ll have Smith on the field. Linebacker Matt Adams was a new addition to Thursday’s injury report with a hamstring injury. Tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles) and safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) didn’t practice for the second straight day.

Limited

CB Jaylon Johnson (quad)

WR Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring)

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson popped up on Thursday’s injury report with a quad injury, and he was a limited participant in practice. There was some encouraging news for rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr., who practiced for the first time in two weeks. Jones has been nursing a hamstring injury that’s held him out of the first two regular season games.

Full participation

