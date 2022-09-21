Bears Week 3 injury report: Roquan Smith, Velus Jones DNP Wednesday

The Chicago Bears (1-1) released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 3 game against the Houston Texans (0-1-1), where there were some notable names who were sidelined.

The biggest storyline is linebacker Roquan Smith missed practice Wednesday with a hip injury. Rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. also remains sidelined with a hamstring injury that’s impacted him since the preseason.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Wednesday’s practice:

Did not practice

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

LB Roquan Smith (hip)

WR Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring)

TE Ryan Griffin (Achilles)

S Dane Cruikshank (hamstring)

Linebacker Roquan Smith was a surprise name on Wednesday’s injury report. Smith is nursing a hip injury suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Packers. That’s certainly worth monitoring heading into Week 3. Rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. remains sidelined with a hamstring injury while tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles) and safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) are nursing injuries.

Limited

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

N/A

Full participation

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

N/A

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire