Bears Week 3 injury report: Roquan Smith, Velus Jones DNP Wednesday
The Chicago Bears (1-1) released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 3 game against the Houston Texans (0-1-1), where there were some notable names who were sidelined.
The biggest storyline is linebacker Roquan Smith missed practice Wednesday with a hip injury. Rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. also remains sidelined with a hamstring injury that’s impacted him since the preseason.
Here’s a look at the full injury report from Wednesday’s practice:
Did not practice
LB Roquan Smith (hip)
WR Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring)
TE Ryan Griffin (Achilles)
S Dane Cruikshank (hamstring)
Linebacker Roquan Smith was a surprise name on Wednesday’s injury report. Smith is nursing a hip injury suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Packers. That’s certainly worth monitoring heading into Week 3. Rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. remains sidelined with a hamstring injury while tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles) and safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) are nursing injuries.
Limited
Full participation
