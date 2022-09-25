Bears Week 3 inactives: Roquan Smith IN, Jaylon Johnson OUT vs. Texans

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read

The Chicago Bears (1-1) have released their inactives ahead of their Week 3 game against the Houston Texans (0-1-1), where Chicago is looking to get back in the win column after a frustrating loss.

The good news is they’ll have linebacker Roquan Smith at their disposal, who missed practice this week with a hip injury. The bad news is they’ll be without cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who was listed as questionable with a quad injury.

Here’s a look at the Bears inactive against the Texans:

  • WR Velus Jones Jr.

  • CB Jaylon Johnson

  • OL Ja’Tyre Cater

  • CB Dane Cruikshank

  • LB Matt Adams

  • TE Ryan Griffin

Also, a look at Houston’s inactives:

  • TE Brevin Jordan

  • WR Tyler Johnson

  • DB Isaac Yiadom

  • LB Jake Hansen

  • OL Austin Deculus

  • DL Kurt Hinish

The Bears and Texans kick things off at Noon CT on CBS.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

