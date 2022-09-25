Bears Week 3 inactives: Roquan Smith IN, Jaylon Johnson OUT vs. Texans
The Chicago Bears (1-1) have released their inactives ahead of their Week 3 game against the Houston Texans (0-1-1), where Chicago is looking to get back in the win column after a frustrating loss.
The good news is they’ll have linebacker Roquan Smith at their disposal, who missed practice this week with a hip injury. The bad news is they’ll be without cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who was listed as questionable with a quad injury.
Here’s a look at the Bears inactive against the Texans:
WR Velus Jones Jr.
CB Jaylon Johnson
OL Ja’Tyre Cater
CB Dane Cruikshank
LB Matt Adams
TE Ryan Griffin
Also, a look at Houston’s inactives:
TE Brevin Jordan
WR Tyler Johnson
DB Isaac Yiadom
LB Jake Hansen
OL Austin Deculus
DL Kurt Hinish
The Bears and Texans kick things off at Noon CT on CBS.
