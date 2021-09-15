Bears Week 2 injury report: Eddie Goldman, Jason Peters limited, Larry Borom DNP on Wednesday
The Chicago Bears released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which featured both left tackles Jason Peters and rookie Larry Borom on the injury report. Peters was limited while Borom didn’t practice.
Here’s a look at the full injury report from Wednesday’s practice, which included the return of nose tackle Eddie Goldman to practice in limited fashion.
Did Not Practice
OT Larry Borom (ankle)
TE Jimmy Graham (non-injury/resting vet)
Limited
NT Eddie Goldman (knee/ankle)
OT Jason Peters (quad)
OLB Robert Quinn (back)
Full
WR Marquise Goodwin (quad)
ILB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (shoulder)
WR Darnell Mooney (back)
