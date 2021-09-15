Bears Week 2 injury report: Eddie Goldman, Jason Peters limited, Larry Borom DNP on Wednesday

The Chicago Bears released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which featured both left tackles Jason Peters and rookie Larry Borom on the injury report. Peters was limited while Borom didn’t practice.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Wednesday’s practice, which included the return of nose tackle Eddie Goldman to practice in limited fashion.

Did Not Practice

AP Photo/Wade Payne

OT Larry Borom (ankle)

TE Jimmy Graham (non-injury/resting vet)

Limited

Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports

NT Eddie Goldman (knee/ankle)

OT Jason Peters (quad)

OLB Robert Quinn (back)

Full

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

WR Marquise Goodwin (quad)

ILB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (shoulder)

WR Darnell Mooney (back)

