Bears Week 2 injury report: Velus Jones returns to practice Wednesday
The Chicago Bears released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers, and it was another light report early in the season.
Rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. missed practice all last week with a hamstring injury, but he returned to practice on Wednesday. Defensive end Dominique Robinson, who was limited last week with a knee injury, didn’t appear on Wednesday’s injury report. It appears there was only one player that suffered an injury in Sunday’s opener, which is encouraging given the weather conditions.
Here’s a look at the full injury report from Wednesday’s practice:
Did not practice
N/A
Limited
WR Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring)
OT Riley Reiff (shoulder)
After not practicing all last week with a hamstring injury, rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. returned to practice on Wednesday. While Jones was limited, it’s an encouraging sign for his availability on Sunday night. Meanwhile, offensive tackle Riley Reiff was a surprise addition on the injury report considering he didn’t play any offensive snaps for Chicago. But he did play four snaps on special teams. Or perhaps he injured it during the slide celebration at the end of the 49ers game?
Full participation
N/A
