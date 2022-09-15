Bears Week 2 injury report: Velus Jones suffers setback Thursday

The Chicago Bears released their second injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. missed practice all last week with a hamstring injury, but he returned to practice on Wednesday. Unfortunately it appears he suffered a setback on Thursday. Offensive tackle Riley Reiff was limited with a shoulder injury on Wednesday, but he should be good to go for Sunday.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Thursday’s practice:

Did not practice

WR Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring)

FB Khari Blasingame (personal)

After missing all of practice last week with a hamstring injury, Jones returned to practice on Wednesday as a limited participant. Unfortunately, he suffered a setback as he didn’t participate on Thursday. It’s not looking good for Jones heading into Sunday night’s game against the Packers. Meanwhile, Blasingame didn’t practice Thursday due to a personal matter.

Limited

Full participation

OT Riley Reiff (shoulder)

Reiff popped up on Wednesday’s injury report with a shoulder injury, and he was a limited participant in practice. Reiff was a full participant in Thursday’s practice, which bodes well for his availability in a reserve role for Chicago in Week 2.

