The Chicago Bears released their first injury report of Week 2, and once again, TE Trey Burton was listed as a limited practice participant. Burton missed Week 1's game with the same groin injury that has his status in doubt heading into Sunday's matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Burton wasn't the only key Bears player who was limited Wednesday as NT Eddie Goldman is dealing with an oblique injury.

#Bears injury report:



Trey Burton (groin) was limited.



Eddie Goldman (oblique) was also limited.







— JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) September 11, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Swing tackle Rashaad Coward, who suffered an elbow injury during the preseason, was a full participant in practice.

Burton's absence was noticeable in Week 1's loss to the Packers, especially in the face of Green Bay's fierce pass rush. Mitch Trubisky could've used the athletic tight end as a checkdown option when his protection broke down. Burton's presence in the offense may be even more important Sunday against the Broncos who feature one of the NFL's most disruptive pass-rushing tandems in Von Miller and Bradley Chubb.

We'll continue to monitor Burton's status as the week progresses.

Bears Week 2 injury report: Trey Burton limited in practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago