Bears Week 2 inactives: Velus Jones OUT vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears (1-0) have released their inactives ahead of their Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers (0-1), where the Bears are looking to get their first win over the Packers in four years.

Rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. has been nursing a hamstring injury that held him out of practice once again. Jones was listed as doubtful for the matchup, so it’s not a surprise to find him among the inactives.

On the Packers side of things, left tackle David Bakhtiari is officially inactive while receiver Allen Lazard and right tackle Elgton Jenkins are officially active.

Here’s a look at the Bears inactive against the Packers:

WR Velus Jones Jr.

DB Elijah Hicks

OL Michael Schofield

DB Lamar Jackson

OL Ja’Tyre Carter

TE Jake Tonges

Also, a look at Green Bay’s inactives:

S Tariq Carpenter

T David Bakhtiari

T Caleb Jones

T/G Sean Rhyan

WR Samori Toure

DL Jonathan Ford

The Bears and Packers kick things off at 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC.

