Bears Week 18 injury report: Four players sidelined Wednesday

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read

The Chicago Bears (3-13) released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 18 finale against the Minnesota Vikings (12-4), where there are a number of notable injuries.

Heading into this Week 18 matchup against the Vikings, the Bears are banged up. Aside from the current injury report, Chicago placed offensive linemen Teven Jenkins and Michael Schofield and cornerback Josh Blackwell on injured reserve.

Quarterback Justin Fields has also already been ruled out for Sunday’s game as he’s nursing a hip strain.

Here’s a look at the full injury report for the Bears and Vikings after Wednesday’s practice:

Chicago Bears

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

S Jaquan Brisker

personal

DNP

OL Ja’Tyre Carter

back

FP

QB Justin Fields

hip

DNP

CB Jaylon Jones

concussion

DNP

WR Dante Pettis

head

FP

LS Patrick Scales

neck

LP

LB Sterling Weatherford

illness

DNP

TE Trevon Wesco

ankle

LP

DNP: Did not practice

LP: Limited participation 

FP: Full participation

Minnesota Vikings (coming soon)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

DNP: Did not practice

LP: Limited participation 

FP: Full participation

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

