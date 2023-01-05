Bears Week 18 injury report: Chicago remains shorthanded Thursday ahead of finale

The Chicago Bears (3-13) released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 18 finale against the Minnesota Vikings (12-4), where there are a number of notable injuries.

Heading into this Week 18 matchup against the Vikings, the Bears are banged up. Aside from the current injury report, Chicago placed offensive linemen Teven Jenkins and Michael Schofield and cornerback Josh Blackwell on injured reserve.

Quarterback Justin Fields has also already been ruled out for Sunday’s game as he’s nursing a hip strain.

Here’s a look at the full injury report for the Bears and Vikings after Thursday’s practice:

Chicago Bears

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status DT Angelo Blackson illness — DNP S Jaquan Brisker personal DNP FP OL Ja’Tyre Carter back FP FP QB Justin Fields hip DNP DNP CB Jaylon Jones concussion DNP DNP WR Dante Pettis head FP FP LS Patrick Scales neck LP DNP LB Sterling Weatherford illness DNP DNP TE Trevon Wesco ankle LP FP

DNP: Did not practice

LP: Limited participation

FP: Full participation

Minnesota Vikings (coming soon)

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status OL Garrett Bradbury back DNP DL James Lynch shoulder DNP LB Brian Asamoah knee LP S Josh Metellus thigh LP

DNP: Did not practice

LP: Limited participation

FP: Full participation

