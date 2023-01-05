Bears Week 18 injury report: Chicago remains shorthanded Thursday ahead of finale
The Chicago Bears (3-13) released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 18 finale against the Minnesota Vikings (12-4), where there are a number of notable injuries.
Heading into this Week 18 matchup against the Vikings, the Bears are banged up. Aside from the current injury report, Chicago placed offensive linemen Teven Jenkins and Michael Schofield and cornerback Josh Blackwell on injured reserve.
Quarterback Justin Fields has also already been ruled out for Sunday’s game as he’s nursing a hip strain.
Here’s a look at the full injury report for the Bears and Vikings after Thursday’s practice:
Chicago Bears
Player
Injury
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
DT Angelo Blackson
illness
—
DNP
S Jaquan Brisker
personal
DNP
FP
OL Ja’Tyre Carter
back
FP
FP
QB Justin Fields
hip
DNP
DNP
CB Jaylon Jones
concussion
DNP
DNP
WR Dante Pettis
head
FP
FP
LS Patrick Scales
neck
LP
DNP
LB Sterling Weatherford
illness
DNP
DNP
TE Trevon Wesco
ankle
LP
FP
DNP: Did not practice
LP: Limited participation
FP: Full participation
Minnesota Vikings (coming soon)
Player
Injury
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
OL Garrett Bradbury
back
DNP
DL James Lynch
shoulder
DNP
LB Brian Asamoah
knee
LP
S Josh Metellus
thigh
LP
DNP: Did not practice
LP: Limited participation
FP: Full participation
