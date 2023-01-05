Bears Week 18 injury report: Chicago remains shorthanded Thursday ahead of finale

The Chicago Bears (3-13) released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 18 finale against the Minnesota Vikings (12-4), where there are a number of notable injuries.

Heading into this Week 18 matchup against the Vikings, the Bears are banged up. Aside from the current injury report, Chicago placed offensive linemen Teven Jenkins and Michael Schofield and cornerback Josh Blackwell on injured reserve.

Quarterback Justin Fields has also already been ruled out for Sunday’s game as he’s nursing a hip strain.

Here’s a look at the full injury report for the Bears and Vikings after Thursday’s practice:

Chicago Bears

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

DT Angelo Blackson

illness

DNP

S Jaquan Brisker

personal

DNP

FP

OL Ja’Tyre Carter

back

FP

FP

QB Justin Fields

hip

DNP

DNP

CB Jaylon Jones

concussion

DNP

DNP

WR Dante Pettis

head

FP

FP

LS Patrick Scales

neck

LP

DNP

LB Sterling Weatherford

illness

DNP

DNP

TE Trevon Wesco

ankle

LP

FP

DNP: Did not practice

LP: Limited participation 

FP: Full participation

Minnesota Vikings (coming soon)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

OL Garrett Bradbury

back

DNP

DL James Lynch

shoulder

DNP

LB Brian Asamoah

knee

LP

S Josh Metellus

thigh

LP

DNP: Did not practice

LP: Limited participation 

FP: Full participation

