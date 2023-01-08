Bears Week 18 inactives: Kyler Gordon OUT vs. Vikings
The Chicago Bears (3-13) have released their inactives ahead of their 2022 season finale against the Minnesota Vikings (12-4), where Chicago is looking to close out the year on a high note.
The Bears previously ruled out quarterback Justin Fields, who is battling a hip strain. That means it’ll be Nathan Peterman getting the start against Minnesota with Tim Boyle backing him up.
Chicago will also be shorthanded at cornerback, where all three starters from a week ago are sidelined. Top rookie Kyler Gordon, battling a groin injury and illness, has officially been ruled out. He joins undrafted rookies Jaylon Jones (concussion) and Josh Blackwell (IR) who won’t suit up.
Here’s a look at the Bears’ inactives:
QB Justin Fields
CB Kyler Gordon
CB Jaylon Jones
RB Darrynton Evans
DL Angelo Blackson
LB Sterling Weatherford
LB Terrell Lewis
Also, a look at the Vikings’ inactives:
S Harrison Smith
C Garrett Bradbury
LB Brian Asamoah
DT James Lynch
OLB Za’Darius Smith
CB Cam Dantzler
DL Ross Blacklock
The Bears and Vikings kick things off at 12 p.m. CT on FOX.
