Bears Week 17 injury report: Justin Fields, Jason Peters remain limited Thursday

The Chicago Bears released their second injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, which was pretty consistent with Wednesday’s initial report.

The good news is quarterback Justin Fields practiced for the second straight day, although it was in limited fashion. Backup quarterback Andy Dalton and rookie tackle Teven Jenkins also remained full participants in practice.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Thursday’s practice:

Did Not Practice

WR Marquise Goodwin (illness)

TE J.P. Holtz (personal)

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin missed Thursday’s practice with an illness. Given he hasn’t been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, we can assume it’s not COVID-related. Elsewhere, tight end J.P. Holtz was excused from practice for a personal reason.

Limited

QB Justin Fields (ankle)

OT Jason Peters (ankle)

Justin Fields remained limited with an ankle injury during Thursday’s practice, which still puts his status in question. We’ll see how Fields progresses through the week and if he’ll be good to go against the Giants. Left tackle Jason Peters, who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, also remained limited Thursday. We’ll see whether he’ll be good to go. And, if that’s the case, whether it’ll be Peters or Teven Jenkins getting the starting nod Sunday.

Full Participation

QB Andy Dalton (groin)

NT Eddie Goldman (finger)

TE Jimmy Graham (non-injury/resting vet)

WR Jakeem Grant (concussion)

OT Teven Jenkins (shoulder)

ILB Caleb Johnson (shoulder)

ILB Christian Jones (finger)

WR Darnell Mooney (ankle)

K Cairo Santos (ribs)

CB Duke Shelley (heel)

The Bears had nine injured players practice Wednesday, which included the return of quarterback Andy Dalton, who was dealing with a groin injury. With Fields’ status still uncertain, it would be Dalton who gets the starting nod in his place against the Giants. Left tackle Teven Jenkins also practiced in full for the second straight day after leaving last Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury. Peters was limited, which puts his status in jeopardy. Regardless, Jenkins might still get the starting nod. Wide receiver Jakeem Grant also returned from concussion protocol, and cornerback Duke Shelley practiced in full after missing Wednesday.

