Bears Week 17 injury report: Some encouraging news from Wednesday’s practice

The Chicago Bears released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, which featured the returns of several key players to practice.

Quarterbacks Justin Fields and Andy Dalton returned to practice on Wednesday, which indicates one of them will get the starting nod over Nick Foles. Left tackles Teven Jenkins and Jason Peters also practiced, and it’ll be interesting to see — if Peters is healthy — whether Matt Nagy gives Jenkins some more reps.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Wednesday’s practice:

Did Not Practice

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback Duke Shelley was the only player who didn’t practice Wednesday due to injury. Shelley suffered a heel injury during Sunday’s game and his status against the Giants is in question. Tight end Jimmy Graham was given a veteran rest day Wednesday.

Limited

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

QB Justin Fields (ankle)

OT Jason Peters (ankle)

Justin Fields returned to practice Wednesday after missing Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. Although, the Bears did take it easy with him in limited fashion. We’ll see how Fields progresses through the week and if he’ll be good to go against the Giants. Left tackle Jason Peters, who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, also returned to practice in limited form. We’ll see whether he’ll be good to go. And, if that’s the case, whether it’ll be Peters or Teven Jenkins getting the starting nod Sunday.

Full participation

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

QB Andy Dalton (groin)

NT Eddie Goldman (finger)

WR Jakeem Grant (concussion)

OT Teven Jenkins (shoulder)

ILB Caleb Johnson (shoulder)

ILB Christian Jones (finger)

WR Darnell Mooney (ankle)

K Cairo Santos (ribs)

The Bears had eight injured players practice Wednesday, which included the return of quarterback Andy Dalton, who was dealing with a groin injury. With Fields’ status still uncertain, it would be Dalton who gets the starting nod in his place against the Giants. Left tackle Teven Jenkins also practiced in full after leaving last Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury. Peters was limited, which puts his status in jeopardy. Regardless, Jenkins might still get the starting nod. Wide receiver Jakeem Grant also returned from concussion protocol.

Story continues

[listicle id=493043]

1

1