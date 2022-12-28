Bears Week 17 injury report: Teven Jenkins back at practice on Wednesday
The Chicago Bears returned to practice this week after their 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills and most players were practicing in some form, with just wide receivers Chase Claypool (knee) and Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) still out.
Most notably, guard Teven Jenkins was back practicing in full following his neck injury suffered in Week 15. Guard Cody Whitehair also returned, getting in a limited practice with a knee injury. Both players missed Saturday’s game against the Bills.
Here’s a look at the full injury report for the Bears and Lions after Wednesday’s practice:
Chicago Bears
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
Player
Injury
DL Anthony Brown
ankle
LP
WR Chase Claypool
knee
DNP
OL Teven Jenkins
neck
FP
DL Justin Jones
eye
LP
WR Dante Pettis
ankle
LP
WR Equanimeous St. Brown
concussion
DNP
LB Sterling Weatherford
illness
LP
TE Trevon Wesco
calf
LP
OL Cody Whitehair
knee
LP
DNP: Did not practice
LP: Limited participation
FP: Full participation
Detroit Lions
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
Player
Injury
S DeShon Elliott
shoulder
DNP
S Kerby Joseph
back
DNP
C Frank Ragnow
foot
DNP
WR Josh Reynolds
illness
DNP
C Logan Stenberg
illness
DNP
LB Josh Woods
biceps
DNP
G Kayode Awosika
ankle
LP
FB Jason Cabinda
illness
LP
