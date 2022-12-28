Bears Week 17 injury report: Teven Jenkins back at practice on Wednesday

The Chicago Bears returned to practice this week after their 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills and most players were practicing in some form, with just wide receivers Chase Claypool (knee) and Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) still out.

Most notably, guard Teven Jenkins was back practicing in full following his neck injury suffered in Week 15. Guard Cody Whitehair also returned, getting in a limited practice with a knee injury. Both players missed Saturday’s game against the Bills.

Here’s a look at the full injury report for the Bears and Lions after Wednesday’s practice:

Chicago Bears

Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Injury DL Anthony Brown ankle LP WR Chase Claypool knee DNP OL Teven Jenkins neck FP DL Justin Jones eye LP WR Dante Pettis ankle LP WR Equanimeous St. Brown concussion DNP LB Sterling Weatherford illness LP TE Trevon Wesco calf LP OL Cody Whitehair knee LP

DNP: Did not practice

LP: Limited participation

FP: Full participation

Detroit Lions

Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Injury S DeShon Elliott shoulder DNP S Kerby Joseph back DNP C Frank Ragnow foot DNP WR Josh Reynolds illness DNP C Logan Stenberg illness DNP LB Josh Woods biceps DNP G Kayode Awosika ankle LP FB Jason Cabinda illness LP

