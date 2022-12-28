Bears Week 17 injury report: Teven Jenkins back at practice on Wednesday

The Chicago Bears returned to practice this week after their 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills and most players were practicing in some form, with just wide receivers Chase Claypool (knee) and Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) still out.

Most notably, guard Teven Jenkins was back practicing in full following his neck injury suffered in Week 15. Guard Cody Whitehair also returned, getting in a limited practice with a knee injury. Both players missed Saturday’s game against the Bills.

Here’s a look at the full injury report for the Bears and Lions after Wednesday’s practice:

Chicago Bears

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

Player

Injury

DL Anthony Brown

ankle

LP

WR Chase Claypool

knee

DNP

OL Teven Jenkins

neck

FP

DL Justin Jones

eye

LP

WR Dante Pettis

ankle

LP

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

concussion

DNP

LB Sterling Weatherford

illness

LP

TE Trevon Wesco

calf

LP

OL Cody Whitehair

knee

LP

DNP: Did not practice

LP: Limited participation 

FP: Full participation

Detroit Lions

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

Player

Injury

S DeShon Elliott

shoulder

DNP

S Kerby Joseph

back

DNP

C Frank Ragnow

foot

DNP

WR Josh Reynolds

illness

DNP

C Logan Stenberg

illness

DNP

LB Josh Woods

biceps

DNP

G Kayode Awosika

ankle

LP

FB Jason Cabinda

illness

LP

DNP: Did not practice

LP: Limited participation 

FP: Full participation

