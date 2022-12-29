Bears Week 17 injury report: Chase Claypool, Equanimeous St. Brown return to practice Thursday

The Chicago Bears wrapped up their second practice of the week ahead of their game against the Detroit Lions and there was some good news on the injury front. Wide receivers Chase Claypool (knee) and Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) returned to practice as limited participants, while guard Cody Whitehair (knee) practiced in full.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Dante Pettis (ankle), guard Ja’Tyre Carter (back) and linebacker Sterling Weatherford (illness) were all downgraded and did not practice.

Here’s a look at the full injury report for the Bears and Lions after Thursday’s practice:

Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Injury DL Anthony Brown ankle LP FP OL Ja’Tyre Carter back — DNP WR Chase Claypool knee DNP LP OL Teven Jenkins neck FP FP DL Justin Jones eye LP FP WR Dante Pettis ankle LP DNP WR Equanimeous St. Brown concussion DNP LP LB Sterling Weatherford illness LP DNP TE Trevon Wesco calf LP LP OL Cody Whitehair knee LP FP

DNP: Did not practice

LP: Limited participation

FP: Full participation

Detroit Lions

Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Injury S DeShon Elliott shoulder DNP DNP S Kerby Joseph back DNP LP C Frank Ragnow foot DNP DNP WR Josh Reynolds illness DNP FP C Logan Stenberg illness DNP LP LB Josh Woods biceps DNP LP G Kayode Awosika ankle LP DNP FB Jason Cabinda illness LP FP

DNP: Did not practice

LP: Limited participation

FP: Full participation

