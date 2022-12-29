Bears Week 17 injury report: Chase Claypool, Equanimeous St. Brown return to practice Thursday

The Chicago Bears wrapped up their second practice of the week ahead of their game against the Detroit Lions and there was some good news on the injury front. Wide receivers Chase Claypool (knee) and Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) returned to practice as limited participants, while guard Cody Whitehair (knee) practiced in full.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Dante Pettis (ankle), guard Ja’Tyre Carter (back) and linebacker Sterling Weatherford (illness) were all downgraded and did not practice.

Here’s a look at the full injury report for the Bears and Lions after Thursday’s practice:

Nov 27, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; A detailed view of the Chicago Bears helmet during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

Player

Injury

DL Anthony Brown

ankle

LP

FP

OL Ja’Tyre Carter

back

DNP

WR Chase Claypool

knee

DNP

LP

OL Teven Jenkins

neck

FP

FP

DL Justin Jones

eye

LP

FP

WR Dante Pettis

ankle

LP

DNP

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

concussion

DNP

LP

LB Sterling Weatherford

illness

LP

DNP

TE Trevon Wesco

calf

LP

LP

OL Cody Whitehair

knee

LP

FP

DNP: Did not practice

LP: Limited participation 

FP: Full participation

Detroit Lions

Nov 14, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Detroit Lions helmet sits on the medical trunk during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

Player

Injury

S DeShon Elliott

shoulder

DNP

DNP

S Kerby Joseph

back

DNP

LP

C Frank Ragnow

foot

DNP

DNP

WR Josh Reynolds

illness

DNP

FP

C Logan Stenberg

illness

DNP

LP

LB Josh Woods

biceps

DNP

LP

G Kayode Awosika

ankle

LP

DNP

FB Jason Cabinda

illness

LP

FP

DNP: Did not practice

LP: Limited participation 

FP: Full participation

