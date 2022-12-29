Bears Week 17 injury report: Chase Claypool, Equanimeous St. Brown return to practice Thursday
The Chicago Bears wrapped up their second practice of the week ahead of their game against the Detroit Lions and there was some good news on the injury front. Wide receivers Chase Claypool (knee) and Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) returned to practice as limited participants, while guard Cody Whitehair (knee) practiced in full.
Meanwhile, wide receiver Dante Pettis (ankle), guard Ja’Tyre Carter (back) and linebacker Sterling Weatherford (illness) were all downgraded and did not practice.
Here’s a look at the full injury report for the Bears and Lions after Thursday’s practice:
Nov 27, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; A detailed view of the Chicago Bears helmet during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
Player
Injury
DL Anthony Brown
ankle
LP
FP
OL Ja’Tyre Carter
back
—
DNP
WR Chase Claypool
knee
DNP
LP
OL Teven Jenkins
neck
FP
FP
DL Justin Jones
eye
LP
FP
WR Dante Pettis
ankle
LP
DNP
WR Equanimeous St. Brown
concussion
DNP
LP
LB Sterling Weatherford
illness
LP
DNP
TE Trevon Wesco
calf
LP
LP
OL Cody Whitehair
knee
LP
FP
DNP: Did not practice
LP: Limited participation
FP: Full participation
Detroit Lions
Nov 14, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Detroit Lions helmet sits on the medical trunk during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
Player
Injury
S DeShon Elliott
shoulder
DNP
DNP
S Kerby Joseph
back
DNP
LP
C Frank Ragnow
foot
DNP
DNP
WR Josh Reynolds
illness
DNP
FP
C Logan Stenberg
illness
DNP
LP
LB Josh Woods
biceps
DNP
LP
G Kayode Awosika
ankle
LP
DNP
FB Jason Cabinda
illness
LP
FP
DNP: Did not practice
LP: Limited participation
FP: Full participation