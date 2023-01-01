Bears Week 17 inactives: Chase Claypool IN vs. Lions

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read

The Chicago Bears (3-12) have released their inactives ahead of their Week 17 game against the Detroit Lions (7-8), where Chicago is looking to break an eight-game losing streak.

The Bears are the healthiest they’ve been in awhile on offense as wide receivers Chase Claypool (knee), Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) and Dante Pettis (ankle) will suit up. Claypool is playing for the first time since Week 13.

Chicago’s offensive line will also get a boost with the return of right guard Teven Jenkins and left guard Cody Whitehair.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ inactives:

  • QB Tim Boyle

  • RB Darrynton Evans

  • LB Sterling Weatherford

  • OL Alex Leatherwood

  • DB Breon Borders

  • DB Michael Ojemudia

  • OL Ja’Tyre Carter

Also, a look at the Lions’ inactives:

  • OL Kayode Awosika

  • DL Michael Brockers

  • DL Austin Bryant

  • S DeShon Elliott

  • RB Justin Jackson

  • OL Ross Pierschbacher

The Bears and Lions kick things off at 12 p.m. CT on FOX.

List

8 New Year's resolutions for the Bears in 2023

View 8 items

List

Bears vs. Lions: 5 things to watch (and a prediction) for Week 17 matchup

View 6 items

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

Recommended Stories