Bears Week 17 inactives: Chase Claypool IN vs. Lions
The Chicago Bears (3-12) have released their inactives ahead of their Week 17 game against the Detroit Lions (7-8), where Chicago is looking to break an eight-game losing streak.
The Bears are the healthiest they’ve been in awhile on offense as wide receivers Chase Claypool (knee), Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) and Dante Pettis (ankle) will suit up. Claypool is playing for the first time since Week 13.
Chicago’s offensive line will also get a boost with the return of right guard Teven Jenkins and left guard Cody Whitehair.
Here’s a look at the Bears’ inactives:
QB Tim Boyle
RB Darrynton Evans
LB Sterling Weatherford
OL Alex Leatherwood
DB Breon Borders
DB Michael Ojemudia
OL Ja’Tyre Carter
Also, a look at the Lions’ inactives:
OL Kayode Awosika
DL Michael Brockers
DL Austin Bryant
S DeShon Elliott
RB Justin Jackson
OL Ross Pierschbacher
The Bears and Lions kick things off at 12 p.m. CT on FOX.
