Bears Week 17 game against Vikings flexed to 3 p.m. start originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

The Bears won't know their playoff fate when they kickoff against the Minnesota Vikings next week.

They were originally scheduled for a noon start at U.S. Bank Stadium, but the NFL flexed their game to a 3:00 kickoff, which has them playing at the same time as the Los Angeles Rams.

The Indianapolis Colts versus Tennessee Titans game was flexed to Sunday Night Football on NBC.

The Bears already clinched the three seed even with a loss next week, but they can still earn a first-round bye with a little bit of help.

They need the San Francisco 49ers to upset the Rams in Los Angeles, but the players won't know the result because both games will be playing at the same time in the later afternoon slot.

Matt Nagy said after the Week 16 win that he won't rest any starters if the team still has any playoff seeding to play for, and nothing that happens in the slate of noon games will affect the Bears' ability to move up or down in the bracket.