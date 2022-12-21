Bears Week 16 injury report: Chase Claypool DNP on Wednesday

The Chicago Bears released their second injury report of the week and a couple of players were downgraded after yesterday’s walkthrough practice. Wide receiver Chase Claypool (knee) and guard Teven Jenkins (neck) both did not practice after being listed as limited on Tuesday.

The rest of the injury report hasn’t changed much, with guard Cody Whitehair (knee), cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle), wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion), and tight end Tevon Wesco (calf) all still not practicing.

Here is the complete injury report for the Bears and Bills following Wednesday’s practice.

Chicago Bears

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Game Status

Player

Injury

DB Josh Blackwell

shoulder

FP

FP

OL Larry Borom

knee

LP

FP

WR Chase Claypool

knee

LP

DNP

WR N’Keal Harry

back

FP

FP

OL Teven Jenkins

neck

LP

DNP

DB Jaylon Johnson

finger/ribs

FP

FP

DL Justin Jones

illness

DNP

FP

OL Riley Reiff

illness

DNP

FP

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

concussion

DNP

DNP

DB Kindle Vildor

ankle

DNP

DNP

DL Armon Watts

shoulder

FP

TE Trevon Wesco

calf

DNP

DNP

OL Cody Whitehair

knee

DNP

DNP

DNP: Did not practice

LP: Limited participation 

FP: Full participation

Buffalo Bills

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Game Status

Player

Injury

QB Josh Allen

right elbow

LP

FP

DE Boogie Basham

calf

DNP

DNP

G Ryan Bates

ankle

LP

FP

DE A.J. Epenesa

elbow

FP

FP

CB Cam Lewis

forearm

FP

FP

LB Matt Milano

knee

LP

LP

C Mitch Morse

concussion

DNP

DNP

DT Ed Oliver

calf

LP

DT Jordan Phillips

shoulder

LP

LP

S Jordan Poyer

rest

DNP

DNP

G Rodger Saffold

rest

DNP

FP

DNP: Did not practice

LP: Limited participation 

FP: Full participation

