Bears Week 16 injury report: Chase Claypool DNP on Wednesday
The Chicago Bears released their second injury report of the week and a couple of players were downgraded after yesterday’s walkthrough practice. Wide receiver Chase Claypool (knee) and guard Teven Jenkins (neck) both did not practice after being listed as limited on Tuesday.
The rest of the injury report hasn’t changed much, with guard Cody Whitehair (knee), cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle), wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion), and tight end Tevon Wesco (calf) all still not practicing.
Here is the complete injury report for the Bears and Bills following Wednesday’s practice.
Chicago Bears
A Chicago Bears helmet is seen on the field at the NFL football team’s practice facility in Lake Forest, Ill., Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Game Status
Player
Injury
DB Josh Blackwell
shoulder
FP
FP
OL Larry Borom
knee
LP
FP
WR Chase Claypool
knee
LP
DNP
WR N’Keal Harry
back
FP
FP
OL Teven Jenkins
neck
LP
DNP
DB Jaylon Johnson
finger/ribs
FP
FP
DL Justin Jones
illness
DNP
FP
OL Riley Reiff
illness
DNP
FP
WR Equanimeous St. Brown
concussion
DNP
DNP
DB Kindle Vildor
ankle
DNP
DNP
DL Armon Watts
shoulder
—
FP
TE Trevon Wesco
calf
DNP
DNP
OL Cody Whitehair
knee
DNP
DNP
DNP: Did not practice
LP: Limited participation
FP: Full participation
Buffalo Bills
Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills helmets seen on the bench before the start of the AFC Divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Game Status
Player
Injury
QB Josh Allen
right elbow
LP
FP
DE Boogie Basham
calf
DNP
DNP
G Ryan Bates
ankle
LP
FP
DE A.J. Epenesa
elbow
FP
FP
CB Cam Lewis
forearm
FP
FP
LB Matt Milano
knee
LP
LP
C Mitch Morse
concussion
DNP
DNP
DT Ed Oliver
calf
—
LP
DT Jordan Phillips
shoulder
LP
LP
S Jordan Poyer
rest
DNP
DNP
G Rodger Saffold
rest
DNP
FP
DNP: Did not practice
LP: Limited participation
FP: Full participation