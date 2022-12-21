Bears Week 16 injury report: Chase Claypool DNP on Wednesday

The Chicago Bears released their second injury report of the week and a couple of players were downgraded after yesterday’s walkthrough practice. Wide receiver Chase Claypool (knee) and guard Teven Jenkins (neck) both did not practice after being listed as limited on Tuesday.

The rest of the injury report hasn’t changed much, with guard Cody Whitehair (knee), cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle), wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion), and tight end Tevon Wesco (calf) all still not practicing.

Here is the complete injury report for the Bears and Bills following Wednesday’s practice.

Chicago Bears

A Chicago Bears helmet is seen on the field at the NFL football team’s practice facility in Lake Forest, Ill., Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Game Status Player Injury DB Josh Blackwell shoulder FP FP OL Larry Borom knee LP FP WR Chase Claypool knee LP DNP WR N’Keal Harry back FP FP OL Teven Jenkins neck LP DNP DB Jaylon Johnson finger/ribs FP FP DL Justin Jones illness DNP FP OL Riley Reiff illness DNP FP WR Equanimeous St. Brown concussion DNP DNP DB Kindle Vildor ankle DNP DNP DL Armon Watts shoulder — FP TE Trevon Wesco calf DNP DNP OL Cody Whitehair knee DNP DNP

DNP: Did not practice

LP: Limited participation

FP: Full participation

Buffalo Bills

Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills helmets seen on the bench before the start of the AFC Divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Game Status Player Injury QB Josh Allen right elbow LP FP DE Boogie Basham calf DNP DNP G Ryan Bates ankle LP FP DE A.J. Epenesa elbow FP FP CB Cam Lewis forearm FP FP LB Matt Milano knee LP LP C Mitch Morse concussion DNP DNP DT Ed Oliver calf — LP DT Jordan Phillips shoulder LP LP S Jordan Poyer rest DNP DNP G Rodger Saffold rest DNP FP

DNP: Did not practice

Story continues

LP: Limited participation

FP: Full participation

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire