Bears Week 16 injury report: Teven Jenkins, Chase Claypool limited

Brendan Sugrue
·1 min read

The Chicago Bears released their first injury report of the week, though they did not practice and the statuses are projections.

Notably, wide receiver Chase Claypool (knee) and guard Teven Jenkins (neck) were listed as limited, while cornerback Jaylon Johnson (finger/ribs) would have been a full participant. Other players added to the report include Justin Jones and Riley Reiff with illnesses and Cody Whitehair (knee), all of whom would not have practiced.

Here’s a look at the full injury report for the Bears and Bills after Tuesday’s practice:

Chicago Bears

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Game Status

Player

Injury

FP

DB Josh Blackwell

shoulder

FP

OL Larry Borom

knee

LP

WR Chase Claypool

knee

LP

WR N’Keal Harry

back

FP

OL Teven Jenkins

neck

LP

DB Jaylon Johnson

finger/ribs

FP

DL Justin Jones

illness

DNP

OL Riley Reiff

illness

DNP

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

concussion

DNP

DB Kindle Vildor

ankle

DNP

TE Trevon Wesco

calf

DNP

OL Cody Whitehair

knee

DNP

DNP: Did not practice

LP: Limited participation 

FP: Full participation

Buffalo Bills

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Game Status

Player

Injury

QB Josh Allen

right elbow

LP

DE Boogie Basham

calf

DNP

G Ryan Bates

ankle

LP

DE A.J. Epenesa

elbow

FP

CB Cam Lewis

forearm

FP

LB Matt Milano

knee

LP

C Mitch Morse

concussion

DNP

DT Jordan Phillips

shoulder

LP

S Jordan Poyer

rest

DNP

G Rodger Saffold

rest

DNP

DNP: Did not practice

LP: Limited participation 

FP: Full participation

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

Recommended Stories