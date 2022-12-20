Bears Week 16 injury report: Teven Jenkins, Chase Claypool limited
The Chicago Bears released their first injury report of the week, though they did not practice and the statuses are projections.
Notably, wide receiver Chase Claypool (knee) and guard Teven Jenkins (neck) were listed as limited, while cornerback Jaylon Johnson (finger/ribs) would have been a full participant. Other players added to the report include Justin Jones and Riley Reiff with illnesses and Cody Whitehair (knee), all of whom would not have practiced.
Here’s a look at the full injury report for the Bears and Bills after Tuesday’s practice:
Chicago Bears
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Game Status
Player
Injury
FP
DB Josh Blackwell
shoulder
FP
OL Larry Borom
knee
LP
WR Chase Claypool
knee
LP
WR N’Keal Harry
back
FP
OL Teven Jenkins
neck
LP
DB Jaylon Johnson
finger/ribs
FP
DL Justin Jones
illness
DNP
OL Riley Reiff
illness
DNP
WR Equanimeous St. Brown
concussion
DNP
DB Kindle Vildor
ankle
DNP
TE Trevon Wesco
calf
DNP
OL Cody Whitehair
knee
DNP
DNP: Did not practice
LP: Limited participation
FP: Full participation
Buffalo Bills
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Game Status
Player
Injury
QB Josh Allen
right elbow
LP
DE Boogie Basham
calf
DNP
G Ryan Bates
ankle
LP
DE A.J. Epenesa
elbow
FP
CB Cam Lewis
forearm
FP
LB Matt Milano
knee
LP
C Mitch Morse
concussion
DNP
DT Jordan Phillips
shoulder
LP
S Jordan Poyer
rest
DNP
G Rodger Saffold
rest
DNP
DNP: Did not practice
LP: Limited participation
FP: Full participation