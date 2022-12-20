Bears Week 16 injury report: Teven Jenkins, Chase Claypool limited

The Chicago Bears released their first injury report of the week, though they did not practice and the statuses are projections.

Notably, wide receiver Chase Claypool (knee) and guard Teven Jenkins (neck) were listed as limited, while cornerback Jaylon Johnson (finger/ribs) would have been a full participant. Other players added to the report include Justin Jones and Riley Reiff with illnesses and Cody Whitehair (knee), all of whom would not have practiced.

Here’s a look at the full injury report for the Bears and Bills after Tuesday’s practice:

Chicago Bears

Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Game Status Player Injury FP DB Josh Blackwell shoulder FP OL Larry Borom knee LP WR Chase Claypool knee LP WR N’Keal Harry back FP OL Teven Jenkins neck LP DB Jaylon Johnson finger/ribs FP DL Justin Jones illness DNP OL Riley Reiff illness DNP WR Equanimeous St. Brown concussion DNP DB Kindle Vildor ankle DNP TE Trevon Wesco calf DNP OL Cody Whitehair knee DNP

DNP: Did not practice

LP: Limited participation

FP: Full participation

Buffalo Bills

Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Game Status Player Injury QB Josh Allen right elbow LP DE Boogie Basham calf DNP G Ryan Bates ankle LP DE A.J. Epenesa elbow FP CB Cam Lewis forearm FP LB Matt Milano knee LP C Mitch Morse concussion DNP DT Jordan Phillips shoulder LP S Jordan Poyer rest DNP G Rodger Saffold rest DNP

