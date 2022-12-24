Bears Week 16 inactives: Teven Jenkins, Cody Whitehair OUT vs. Bills

The Chicago Bears (3-11) have released their inactives ahead of their Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills (11-3), where Chicago is looking to break a seven-game losing streak.

The Bears will be shorthanded for Saturday’s game. They’ll be without top offensive linemen Teven Jenkins (neck) and Cody Whitehair (knee), who were already doubtful for this game. Receivers Chase Claypool (knee) and Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) are also inactive.

Defensive tackle Angelo Blackson is a notable healthy scratch in this game.

With Jenkins and Whitehair out, look for Michael Schofield and Larry Borom to get the nods at the guard positions. N’Keal Harry, who’s back in the lineup, should get plenty of looks at receiver with Claypool and St. Brown out.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ inactives against the Bills:

WR Chase Claypool

OL Teven Jenkins

OL Cody Whitehair

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

DL Angelo Blackson

TE Trevon Wesco

QB Tim Boyle

Also, a look at the Bills’ inactives:

C Mitch Morse

DE Boogie Basham

CB Xavier Rhodes

LB Jaylon Spector

TE Tommy Sweeney

S Dean Marlowe

OL Justin Murray

The Bears and Bills kick things off at 12 p.m. CT on CBS.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire