Bears Week 16 inactives: Cole Kmet IN, D’Onta Foreman OUT vs. Cardinals
The Chicago Bears (5-9) have released their inactives ahead of their Week 16 game against the Arizona Cardinals (3-11), where the Bears are looking to get back in the win column.
The good news is the Bears will have tight end Cole Kmet at their disposal. Kmet was questionable with a quad injury. Now, Fields has one of his top weapons available against the Cardinals.
Unfortunately, Chicago will be without running back D’Onta Foreman, who is dealing with a personal matter.
Elsewhere, there aren’t any real surprises among inactives. Guard Teven Jenkins (concussion), wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral) and linebacker Noah Sewell (knee) had previously been ruled out.
Here’s a look at the Bears’ inactives:
OL Teven Jenkins
RB D’Onta Foreman
WR Equanimeous St. Brown
LB Noah Sewell
Also, a look at the Cardinals’ inactives:
LB Tyreke Smith
OL Carter O’Donnell
OL Dennis Daley
TE Travis Vokoloek
The Bears and Cardinals kick things off at 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX.