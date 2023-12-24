Bears Week 16 inactives: Cole Kmet IN, D’Onta Foreman OUT vs. Cardinals

The Chicago Bears (5-9) have released their inactives ahead of their Week 16 game against the Arizona Cardinals (3-11), where the Bears are looking to get back in the win column.

The good news is the Bears will have tight end Cole Kmet at their disposal. Kmet was questionable with a quad injury. Now, Fields has one of his top weapons available against the Cardinals.

Unfortunately, Chicago will be without running back D’Onta Foreman, who is dealing with a personal matter.

Elsewhere, there aren’t any real surprises among inactives. Guard Teven Jenkins (concussion), wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral) and linebacker Noah Sewell (knee) had previously been ruled out.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ inactives:

OL Teven Jenkins

RB D’Onta Foreman

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

QB Nathan Peterman

LB Noah Sewell

DB Quindell Johnson

Also, a look at the Cardinals’ inactives:

The Bears and Cardinals kick things off at 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX.

