Bears Week 15 injury report: Justin Fields limited with ankle injury Wednesday
The Chicago Bears released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, which wasn’t as long as in previous weeks. Although, that’s not counting those on COVID reserve.
Chicago held a walkthrough practice given the short week, where there were some notable names on the report, including Justin Fields, Jason Peters, Darnell Mooney and Roquan Smith.
Here’s a look at the full injury report from Wednesday’s practice:
Did Not Practice
CB Xavier Crawford (concussion)
WR Jakeem Grant (concussion)
OT Jason Peters (ankle)
The Bears were without three players during Wednesday’s walkthrough practice, which included wide receiver Jakeem Grant and cornerback Xavier Crawford sidelined with concussions. Left tackle Jason Peters, who suffered a high ankle sprain against the Packers in Week 14, didn’t practice Wednesday. With just three games left this season, it wouldn’t be a surprise if rookie Teven Jenkins gets the nod at left tackle for the rest of the season.
Limited
QB Justin Fields (ankle)
WR Marquise Goodwin (foot)
Quarterback Justin Fields was a surprise addition to the injury report Wednesday, where Matt Nagy told reporters Fields tweaked his ankle during Monday night’s game against the Vikings. But right now, it doesn’t sound like it’ll impact Fields too much. Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin returned to practice for the first time in several weeks, as he battles back from a foot injury.
Full Participants
NT Eddie Goldman (finger)
WR Darnell Mooney (ankle)
LB Roquan Smith (hamstring)
DT Khyiris Tonga (shoulder)
There were several players that were listed as full participants during Wednesday’s walkthrough, including linebacker Roquan Smith, who has been nursing a hamstring injury for the past two weeks. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney suffered an ankle injury against the Vikings, but it didn’t hold him out of practice. Nose tackle Eddie Goldman suffered a finger injury, but he was listed as a full participant. Defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga returned to practice after battling a shoulder injury.
Reserve/COVID-19 list
WR Isaiah Coulter (PS)
QB Andy Dalton
DE Mario Edwards Jr.
S Tashaun Gipson
TE Jesper Horsted
LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe
TE Jesse James
CB Jaylon Johnson
OC Bill Lazor
RB Ryan Nall
DT Bilal Nichols
WR Allen Robinson
STC Chris Tabor
