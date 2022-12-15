Bears Week 15 injury report: Justin Fields practices in full on Thursday

Brendan Sugrue
The Chicago Bears (3-10) released their second injury report of the week ahead of their Week 15 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) and quarterback Justin Fields practiced in full after sitting out Wednesday with an illness.

A sickness could be going around the locker room, though, as David Montgomery missed Thursday with an illness. Wide receiver Chase Claypool was also still out due to a knee injury.

Here is Thursday’s full injury report for the Bears and Eagles.

Chicago Bears

Nov 27, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; A detailed view of the Chicago Bears helmet during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

OL Larry Borom

knee

DNP

LP

DB Jaquan Brisker

concussion

FP

FP

WR Chase Claypool

knee

DNP

DNP

QB Justin Fields

illness

DNP

FP

DB Kyler Gordon

concussion

FP

FP

WR N’Keal Harry

back

FP

FP

RB David Montgomery

illness

DNP

DB Kindle Vildor

ankle

FP

FP

TE Trevon Wesco

calf

DNP

DNP

DNP: Did not practice

LP: Limited participation 

FP: Full participation

Philadelphia Eagles

Oct 24, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet on the field at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

S Reed Blankenship

knee

DNP

DNP

CB James Bradberry

rest

LP

LB Shaun Bradley

hamstring

LP

LP

WR A.J. Brown

rest

LP

DT Fletcher Cox

rest

LP

OL Landon Dickerson

back

LP

LP

DE Brandon Graham

rest

LP

OL Lane Johnson

abdomen

LP

LP

C Jason Kelce

rest

LP

G Isaac Seumalo

rest

LP

CB Darius Slay

rest

LP

DE Josh Sweat

rest

LP

WR Quez Watkins

shoulder

LP

FP

LB Kyron Johnson

shoulder

FP

FP

DNP: Did not practice

LP: Limited participation 

FP: Full participation

