Bears Week 15 injury report: Justin Fields practices in full on Thursday
The Chicago Bears (3-10) released their second injury report of the week ahead of their Week 15 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) and quarterback Justin Fields practiced in full after sitting out Wednesday with an illness.
A sickness could be going around the locker room, though, as David Montgomery missed Thursday with an illness. Wide receiver Chase Claypool was also still out due to a knee injury.
Here is Thursday’s full injury report for the Bears and Eagles.
Chicago Bears
Nov 27, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; A detailed view of the Chicago Bears helmet during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
OL Larry Borom
knee
DNP
LP
DB Jaquan Brisker
concussion
FP
FP
WR Chase Claypool
knee
DNP
DNP
QB Justin Fields
illness
DNP
FP
DB Kyler Gordon
concussion
FP
FP
WR N’Keal Harry
back
FP
FP
RB David Montgomery
illness
DNP
DB Kindle Vildor
ankle
FP
FP
TE Trevon Wesco
calf
DNP
DNP
DNP: Did not practice
LP: Limited participation
FP: Full participation
Philadelphia Eagles
Oct 24, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet on the field at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
S Reed Blankenship
knee
DNP
DNP
CB James Bradberry
rest
LP
LB Shaun Bradley
hamstring
LP
LP
WR A.J. Brown
rest
LP
DT Fletcher Cox
rest
LP
OL Landon Dickerson
back
LP
LP
DE Brandon Graham
rest
LP
OL Lane Johnson
abdomen
LP
LP
C Jason Kelce
rest
LP
G Isaac Seumalo
rest
LP
CB Darius Slay
rest
LP
DE Josh Sweat
rest
LP
WR Quez Watkins
shoulder
LP
FP
LB Kyron Johnson
shoulder
FP
FP
DNP: Did not practice
LP: Limited participation
FP: Full participation