Bears Week 15 injury report: Justin Fields practices in full on Thursday

The Chicago Bears (3-10) released their second injury report of the week ahead of their Week 15 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) and quarterback Justin Fields practiced in full after sitting out Wednesday with an illness.

A sickness could be going around the locker room, though, as David Montgomery missed Thursday with an illness. Wide receiver Chase Claypool was also still out due to a knee injury.

Here is Thursday’s full injury report for the Bears and Eagles.

Chicago Bears

Nov 27, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; A detailed view of the Chicago Bears helmet during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status OL Larry Borom knee DNP LP DB Jaquan Brisker concussion FP FP WR Chase Claypool knee DNP DNP QB Justin Fields illness DNP FP DB Kyler Gordon concussion FP FP WR N’Keal Harry back FP FP RB David Montgomery illness DNP DB Kindle Vildor ankle FP FP TE Trevon Wesco calf DNP DNP

DNP: Did not practice

LP: Limited participation

FP: Full participation

Philadelphia Eagles

Oct 24, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet on the field at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status S Reed Blankenship knee DNP DNP CB James Bradberry rest LP LB Shaun Bradley hamstring LP LP WR A.J. Brown rest LP DT Fletcher Cox rest LP OL Landon Dickerson back LP LP DE Brandon Graham rest LP OL Lane Johnson abdomen LP LP C Jason Kelce rest LP G Isaac Seumalo rest LP CB Darius Slay rest LP DE Josh Sweat rest LP WR Quez Watkins shoulder LP FP LB Kyron Johnson shoulder FP FP

DNP: Did not practice

LP: Limited participation

FP: Full participation

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire