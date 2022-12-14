Bears Week 15 injury report: Justin Fields, Chase Claypool DNP Wednesday
The Chicago Bears (3-10) released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 15 game against the Philadelphia Eagles (12-1), where there are some notable injuries.
Heading into this Week 15 matchup against the Eagles, the Bears are healthier than they were before their bye week. Rookies Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker have cleared concussion protocol. But there are still some players dealing with lingering injuries.
Quarterback Justin Fields didn’t practice Wednesday with an illness, but Matt Eberflus expects Fields to suit up Sunday.
Here’s a look at the full injury report for the Bears and Eagles after Wednesday’s practice:
Chicago Bears
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
OL Larry Borom
knee
DNP
DB Jaquan Brisker
concussion
FP
WR Chase Claypool
knee
DNP
QB Justin Fields
illness
DNP
DB Kyler Gordon
concussion
FP
WR N’Keal Harry
back
FP
DB Kindle Vildor
ankle
FP
TE Trevon Wesco
calf
DNP
DNP: Did not practice
LP: Limited participation
FP: Full participation
Philadelphia Eagles
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
S Reed Blakenship
knee
DNP
LB Shaun Bradley
hamstring
LP
OL Landon Dickerson
back
LP
OL Lane Johnson
abdomen
LP
WR Quiz Watkins
shoulder
LP
LB Byron Johnson
shoulder
FP
