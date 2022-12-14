Bears Week 15 injury report: Justin Fields, Chase Claypool DNP Wednesday

Breaking News:

Alyssa Barbieri
The Chicago Bears (3-10) released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 15 game against the Philadelphia Eagles (12-1), where there are some notable injuries.

Heading into this Week 15 matchup against the Eagles, the Bears are healthier than they were before their bye week. Rookies Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker have cleared concussion protocol. But there are still some players dealing with lingering injuries.

Quarterback Justin Fields didn’t practice Wednesday with an illness, but Matt Eberflus expects Fields to suit up Sunday.

Here’s a look at the full injury report for the Bears and Eagles after Wednesday’s practice:

Chicago Bears

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

OL Larry Borom

knee

DNP

DB Jaquan Brisker

concussion

FP

WR Chase Claypool

knee

DNP

QB Justin Fields

illness

DNP

DB Kyler Gordon

concussion

FP

WR N’Keal Harry

back

FP

DB Kindle Vildor

ankle

FP

TE Trevon Wesco

calf

DNP

DNP: Did not practice

LP: Limited participation 

FP: Full participation

Philadelphia Eagles

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

S Reed Blakenship

knee

DNP

LB Shaun Bradley

hamstring

LP

OL Landon Dickerson

back

LP

OL Lane Johnson

abdomen

LP

WR Quiz Watkins

shoulder

LP

LB Byron Johnson

shoulder

FP

DNP: Did not practice

LP: Limited participation 

FP: Full participation

