Bears Week 15 injury report: Justin Fields, Chase Claypool DNP Wednesday

The Chicago Bears (3-10) released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 15 game against the Philadelphia Eagles (12-1), where there are some notable injuries.

Heading into this Week 15 matchup against the Eagles, the Bears are healthier than they were before their bye week. Rookies Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker have cleared concussion protocol. But there are still some players dealing with lingering injuries.

Quarterback Justin Fields didn’t practice Wednesday with an illness, but Matt Eberflus expects Fields to suit up Sunday.

Here’s a look at the full injury report for the Bears and Eagles after Wednesday’s practice:

Chicago Bears

Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status OL Larry Borom knee DNP DB Jaquan Brisker concussion FP WR Chase Claypool knee DNP QB Justin Fields illness DNP DB Kyler Gordon concussion FP WR N’Keal Harry back FP DB Kindle Vildor ankle FP TE Trevon Wesco calf DNP

DNP: Did not practice

LP: Limited participation

FP: Full participation

Philadelphia Eagles

Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status S Reed Blakenship knee DNP LB Shaun Bradley hamstring LP OL Landon Dickerson back LP OL Lane Johnson abdomen LP WR Quiz Watkins shoulder LP LB Byron Johnson shoulder FP

