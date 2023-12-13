Bears Week 15 injury report: DJ Moore (ankle) didn’t practice Wednesday

The Chicago Bears (5-8) released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 15 game against the Cleveland Browns (8-5).

The big news of the day is defensive end Yannick Ngakoue landing on season-ending injured reserve with a broken ankle. Chicago’s injury list heading into Week 15 is short (especially compared to the Browns), but there’s a notable name.

Wide receiver DJ Moore didn’t participant in Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury, which is something worth monitoring this week. Safety Jaquan Brisker (groin) was limited while wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral) and linebacker Dylan Cole (personal) both didn’t practice.

Here’s a look at the injury report for the Bears and Browns (TBA) after Wednesday’s practices:

Chicago Bears

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status DB Jaquan Brisker groin LP LB Dylan Cole personal DNP WR DJ Moore ankle DNP WR Equanimeous St. Brown pectoral DNP

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

Cleveland Browns

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

