Bears Week 15 inactives: Akiem Hicks, Roquan Smith ACTIVE vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears have released their inactives ahead of their Week 15 game against the Minnesota Vikings, where there’s a bit of good news despite the slew of players dealing with COVID-19.

The Bears will be without 14 players due to COVID-19, as well as offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor. Wide receiver Allen Robinson, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, safeties Eddie Jackson and Tashaun Gipson, and right tackle Larry Borom are among the players out with COVID.

Chicago will also be without starting left tackle Jason Peters, who suffered a high ankle sprain, and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, who is nursing a foot injury.

But there’s some good news on defense as linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle) are both active and will play against the Vikings. So, at the very least, Chicago might be able to contain Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.

Here’s a look at those Bears inactive against the Vikings:

CB Xavier Crawford

WR Marquise Goodwin

LT Jason Peters

The Bears and Vikings kick things off at 7:15 p.m. CT on ESPN.

List