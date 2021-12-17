Bears Week 14 injury report: Encouraging news out of Friday’s practice

The Chicago Bears released their second injury report ahead of Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, where there was some encouraging news following Thursday’s practice.

Chicago held another walkthrough practice given the COVID-19 outbreak within the team, where a slew of players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list over the last few days.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Friday’s practice:

Did Not Practice

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Left tackle Jason Peters remains sidelined with a high ankle sprain suffered in last Sunday’s game against the Packers, and it doesn’t look like Peters is going to be ready for Monday’s game. Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin continues to battle an ankle injury while safety DeAndre Houston-Carson (foreman) and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (shoulder) both didn’t practice for the second straight day.

Limited

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

There’s encouraging news surrounding the status of linebacker Roquan Smith for Monday’s game against the Vikings. Smith reaggravated his hamstring injury suffered a few weeks ago, which forced him to leave Sunday’s game early. But he was a limited participant both Thursday and Friday, which is a good indication that — barring a setback — Smith should be good to go Monday. Meanwhile, tight end Jimmy Graham was also a limited participant on Thursday and Friday with a knee injury.

Full Participation

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

OL James Daniels (illness)

QB Justin Fields (left hand)

WR Jakeem Grant (illness)

RB Khalil Herbert (illness)

DT Akiem Hicks (ankle)

TE Jesper Horsted (illness)

OL Teven Jenkins (illness)

TE Cole Kmet (illness)

RB David Montgomery (illness)

After seven players didn’t practice due to a non-COVID illness, including running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert, tight end Cole Kmet, right guard James Daniels, left tackle Teven Jenkins and wide receiver Jakeem Grant, they all returned to practice on Friday. Quarterback Justin Fields suffered a left hand contusion following last Sunday’s game against the Packers, but it isn’t expected to impact him. He was a full participant on Thursday and Friday. Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks has practiced in full for the first time in over a month as he recovers from that ankle injury.

