Bears Week 14 injury report: Encouraging news for Allen Robinson, Akiem Hicks from Wednesday

The Chicago Bears released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, which featured some key starters returning to practice and one popping up on the injury report.

Quarterback Justin Fields (ribs) was a full participant Wednesday, and he’ll start Sunday against the Packers. Receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle) returned to practice after missing the last four games, and they could play Sunday. Running back David Montgomery was a new addition to the injury report with shoulder, groin and glute injuries.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Wednesday’s practice:

Did Not Practice

QB Andy Dalton – left hand

OLB Trevis Gipson – illness

TE Jimmy Graham – non-inury/resting vet

RB David Montgomery – shoulder/groin/glute

K Cairo Santos – illness

The biggest surprise on the injury report is running back David Montgomery, who didn’t practice with shoulder, groin and glute injuries. Montgomery didn’t play the last time the Bears faced the Packers, and that could be the case this week. If that’s the case, it’ll be Khalil Herbert, who rushed for 97 yards against the Packers in Week 6, getting a full workload. Quarterback Andy Dalton didn’t practice with a left hand injury, and it looks like Nick Foles will wind up being Justin Fields’ back-up on Sunday. Elsewhere, outside linebacker Trevis Gipson and kicker Cairo Santos are battling illnesses.

Limited

DE Mario Edwards – ribs

WR Marquise Goodwin – foot

DT Akiem Hicks – ankle

ILB Christian Jones – back

WR Allen Robinson – hamstring

RB Damien Williams – calf

There was some encouraging news for some players who have been battling injuries for the last few weeks, most notably receiver Allen Robinson and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, who returned to practice on Wednesday. Receiver Marquise Goodwin was also limited, which means Chicago could get back two receivers just in time for Sunday night’s divisional showdown. With Montgomery’s status up in the air, a potential Damien Williams return would be big, as he’d back-up Herbert.

Full participation

QB Justin Fields – ribs

Quarterback Justin Fields practiced in full for the first time since before the Ravens game in Week 11. Fields, who is recovering from cracked ribs, will start Sunday night against the Packers. It’ll be his first game since Week 11, where he suffered the injury.

