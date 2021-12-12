Bears Week 14 inactives: Akiem Hicks, Marquise Goodwin OUT vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears have released their inactives ahead of their Week 14 game against the Green Bay Packers, where there’s some good and bad news.

The Bears will be without defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, who will miss his fourth straight game with an ankle injury. Hicks was on track to play, but he was downgraded to out on Saturday as he experienced a setback.

Chicago will also be without wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, who is nursing a foot injury, and quarterback Andy Dalton, who has a left hand injury.

But there’s some good news in that quarterback Justin Fields (ribs) and wide receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) will return to the starting lineup for the first time in a few games. Running back David Montgomery, who was nursing shoulder, groin and glute injuries, is also good to go against Green Bay.

Here’s a look at those Bears inactive against the Packers:

DT Akiem Hicks

WR Marquise Goodwin

QB Andy Dalton

RB Ryan Nall

TE Jesper Horsted

DB Teez Tabor

The Bears and Packers kick things off at 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC.

List