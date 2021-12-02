Bears Week 13 injury report: Updates on Justin Fields, Cole Kmet from Thursday

The Chicago Bears released their second injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, which looked pretty similar to Wednesday’s report with an exception.

There are a slew of starters on the injury report, including quarterback Justin Fields, receiver Allen Robinson, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and tight end Cole Kmet, among others.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Thursday’s practice:

Did Not Practice

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

DE Mario Edwards Jr. (ribs)

WR Marquise Goodwin (foot/ribs)

TE Jimmy Graham (non-injury/resting vet)

DT Akiem Hicks (ankle)

OLB Sam Kamara (concussion)

WR Allen Robinson (hamstring)

ILB Roquan Smith (hamstring)

RB Damien Williams (calf)

Chicago’s injury report is loaded with key starters the team could miss on Sunday against the Cardinals. While defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle), receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) and running back Damien Williams (calf) remain on the injury report, there are some new names. Linebacker Roquan Smith didn’t practice, as expected, with a hamstring injury. The Bears could be down two of their top three wideouts on Sunday as Marquise Goodwin, along with Robinson, is sidelined with a foot/ribs injury.

Limited

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

QB Justin Fields (ribs)

TE Cole Kmet (groin)

There was some good news this week as rookie quarterback Justin Fields returned to practice after not practicing last week with cracked ribs. And Thursday brought more good news as tight end Cole Kmet returned to practice as he nurses a groin injury. Fields and Kmet’s statuses for Sunday against the Cardinals are up-in-the-air, but it’s certainly encouraging that both were limited.

Full participation

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

S Tashaun Gipson (chest)

Safety Tashaun Gipson is battling a chest injury, but he was a full participant during Thursday’s practice. That gives Chicago their full stable of safeties, including starters Gipson and Eddie Jackson.

