Bears Week 13 injury report: Justin Fields practiced in full on Thursday

The Chicago Bears (3-9) released their second injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 13 game against the Green Bay Packers (4-8), where there are some notable injuries.

The most significant development revolves around quarterback Justin Fields, who suffered a separated left shoulder in a Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Fields was finally cleared to participate in full during Thursday’s practice, which indicates he should be good to go (barring any setbacks).

But there are still some injury concerns as rookies Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon remain in concussion protocol.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Thursday’s practice:

Did not practice

S Jaquan Brisker (concussion)

CB Kyler Gordon (concussion)

RT Larry Borom (ankle/knee)

QB Trevor Siemian (oblique)

WR Dante Pettis (illness)

It’s not looking encouraging for Bears rookies Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon, who remain in concussion protocol through Thursday. Chicago’s secondary is already down Eddie Jackson, who suffered a season-ending foot injury, which leaves the Bears’ defense even more vulnerable against the pass. Trevor Siemian didn’t practice for a second straight day with an oblique injury, and it’s looking like it’ll be Nathan Peterman backing up Justin Fields (if he plays). Meanwhile, Larry Borom remains sidelined with an ankle/knee injury sustained in Week 12. Dante Pettis sat out his second straight practice with an illness.

Limited

RT Riley Reiff (back)

CB Kindle Vildor (ankle)

There was some encouraging news on the offensive line as Riley Reiff was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice. Considering Chicago is already down Borom, the hope is Reiff will be able to suit up Sunday, especially if Fields is playing. He’s going to need as much protection as he can get. Kindle Vildor was limited for the second straight practice with an ankle injury, which is concerning considered the Bears’ secondary is also ravaged by injuries.

Full participation

QB Justin Fields (shoulder)

WR Chase Claypool (knee)

LB Sterling Weatherford (concussion)

Justin Fields was a full participant during Thursday’s practice, which is the first time since he suffered a separated left shoulder. Fields had been limited since that Week 11 loss. Now, Fields appears to be on track to suit up in Sunday’s game against the Packers. Chase Claypool was also a full participant in practice Thursday after being limited with a knee injury on Wednesday. It’s encouraging considering Darnell Mooney is done for the year with an ankle injury.

