Bears Week 13 injury report: Six players sidelined in Wednesday practice

The Chicago Bears (3-9) released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 13 game against the Green Bay Packers (4-8), where there are some notable injuries.

Heading into this Week 13 matchup against the Packers, the injury list was long to start the week. Quarterback Justin Fields (left shoulder) was once again limited during Wednesday’s practice while backup Trevor Siemian didn’t practice with an oblique injury. Rookies Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon remained in concussion protocol and a pair of offensive tackles were also sidelined.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Wednesday’s practice:

Did not practice

S Jaquan Brisker (concussion)

CB Kyler Gordon (concussion)

RT Riley Reiff (back)

RT Larry Borom (ankle/knee)

QB Trevor Siemian (oblique)

WR Dante Pettis (illness)

The injury woes keep on coming for the Bears, who had six players sidelined during Wednesday’s practice. That includes rookies Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon, who remain in concussion protocol. Riley Reiff didn’t practice as he deals with a back injury. Meanwhile, his backup Larry Borom is also hurt. Trevor Siemian, who got the start last week, is dealing with an oblique injury that has sidelined him. Dante Pettis also sat out with an illness.

Limited

QB Justin Fields (shoulder)

WR Chase Claypool (knee)

CB Kindle Vildor (ankle)

Justin Fields was a limited participant on Wednesday, and his status for Sunday remains up-in-the-air. Fields said he feels much better than at this time last week, but he’s still unsure about whether he’ll suit up against the Packers. Chase Claypool suffered a knee injury in last Sunday’s loss to the Jets, which had him limited during the first practice of the week. Kindle Vildor was also limited with an ankle injury, which is concerning considered the Bears’ secondary is also ravaged by injuries.

Full participation

LB Sterling Weatherford (concussion)

Sterling Weatherford missed last week’s game against the Jets with a concussion. But he has officially cleared concussion protocol and practiced in full on Wednesday, which should be encouraging for the statuses of Brisker and Gordon further in the week.

