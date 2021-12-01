Bears Week 13 injuries: Packed injury report from Wednesday’s practice

The Chicago Bears released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, which featured a slew of key starters who didn’t participate in practice on Wednesday.

There were some familiar names on the injury report, including defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and wide receiver Allen Robinson, as well as some new names, including tight end Cole Kmet.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Wednesday’s practice:

Did Not Practice

DE Mario Edwards Jr. (ribs)

WR Marquise Goodwin (foot/ribs)

DT Akiem Hicks (ankle)

OLB Sam Kamara (concussion)

TE Cole Kmet (groin)

WR Allen Robinson (hamstring)

ILB Roquan Smith (hamstring)

RB Damien Williams (calf)

Chicago’s injury report is loaded with key starters the team could miss on Sunday against the Cardinals. While defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle), receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) and running back Damien Williams (calf) remain on the injury report, there are some new names. Linebacker Roquan Smith didn’t practice, as expected, with a hamstring injury. One of the surprise new additions was tight end Cole Kmet, who’s listed with a groin injury. The Bears could be down two of their top three wideouts on Sunday as Marquise Goodwin, along with Robinson, is sidelined with a foot/ribs injury.

Limited

QB Justin Fields (ribs)

There was some good news on Wednesday as rookie quarterback Justin Fields returned to practice after not practicing last week with cracked ribs. Andy Dalton did take starters reps on Wednesday, but that was indicative of Fields’ limited status. Fields’ status for Sunday against the Cardinals is up-in-the-air, but it’s certainly encouraging that he did practice on Wednesday.

Full participation

S Tashaun Gipson (chest)

Safety Tashaun Gipson is battling a chest injury, but he was a full participant during Wednesday’s practice. That gives Chicago their full stable of safeties, including starters Gipson and Eddie Jackson.

