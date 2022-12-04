Bears Week 13 inactives: Justin Fields IN vs. Packers
The Chicago Bears (3-9) have released their inactives ahead of their Week 13 game against the Green Bay Packers (4-8), where Chicago is looking to break a five-game losing streak.
Quarterback Justin Fields is officially active and will start against Green Bay. Fields missed last week’s game with a separated left shoulder. He was a full participant on Thursday and Friday and didn’t have an injury designation heading into this game.
Elsewhere, rookies Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon will miss a second consecutive game. They were previously ruled out as they remain in concussion protocol.
Cornerback Kindle Vildor is also inactive , leaving the Bears even more thin in the secondary. It’ll be Jaylon Jones getting the start opposite Jaylon Johnson. It’s also worth noting that fullback Khari Blasingame is inactive, which is a bit of a surprise.
Here’s a look at the Bears’ inactives against the Packers:
CB Kyler Gordon
S Jaquan Brisker
QB Tim Boyle
CB Kindle Vildor
FB Khari Blasingame
OL Ja’Tyre Carter
OL Larry Borom
Also, a look at the Packers’ inactives:
CB Shemar Jean-Charles
S Darnell Savage
LB Krys Barnes
T David Bakhtiari
WR Romeo Doubs
DL Jonathan Ford
The Bears and Packers kick things off at 12 p.m. CT on FOX.
