Bears Week 12 inactives: Justin Fields OUT vs. Jets

The Chicago Bears (3-8) have released their inactives ahead of their Week 12 game against the New York Jets (6-4), where Chicago is looking to break a four-game losing streak.

Unfortunately, they’ll have to do it without starting quarterback Justin Fields, who’s officially inactive for Sunday’s matchup. Fields suffered a separated left shoulder last week, which left him limited in practice. He was a game-time decision, but Chicago chose to rest their young QB against a dominant Jets defensive front.

Trevor Siemian will get the starting nod in place of Fields, while Nathan Peterman, who was promoted from the practice squad, will back him up.

Elsewhere, rookies Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon were previously ruled out as they remain in concussion protocol.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ inactives against the Jets:

QB Justin Fields

S Jaquan Brisker

CB Kyler Gordon

WR N’Keal Harry

OL Alex Leatherwood

OL Ja’Tyre Carter

LB Sterling Weatherford

Also, a look at the Jets’ inactives:

QB Zach Wilson

WR Jeff Smith

TE Kenny Yeboah

RB James Robinson

DL Sheldon Rankins

CB Bryce Hall

S Tony Adams

The Bears and Jets kick things off at 12 p.m. CT on FOX.

