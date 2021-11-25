Bears Week 12 inactives: Eddie Jackson IN, Allen Robinson OUT vs. Lions

The Chicago Bears have released their inactives ahead of their Week 12 game against the Detroit Lions, where there’s bad news about some key starters.

Quarterback Justin Fields (ribs), wide receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle) are all inactive for Thursday’s game.

But there’s some good news with safety Eddie Jackson, who missed the last couple of games with a hamstring injury, is officially active on Thanksgiving.

Here’s a look at those Bears inactive against the Lions:

QB Justin Fields

WR Allen Robinson

DT Akiem Hicks

DE Mario Edwards Jr.

RB Damien Williams

S Teez Tabor

TE Jesper Horsted

