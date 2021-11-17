Bears Week 11 injury report: Updates on Khalil Mack, Allen Robinson and others from Wednesday
The Chicago Bears released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, which featured some updates on outside linebacker Khalil Mack, receiver Allen Robinson, safety Eddie Jackson and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks coming off the bye week.
Here’s a look at the full injury report from Wednesday’s practice:
Did Not Practice
AP Photo/Jason Behnken
TE Jimmy Graham (non-injury/resting vet)
DT Akiem Hicks (ankle)
S Eddie Jackson (hamstring)
OLB Khalil Mack (foot)
WR Allen Robinson (hamstring)
LB Danny Trevathan (knee)
OL Elijah Wilkinson (back)
The Bears have several key starters that missed Wednesday’s practice, including Mack, who has been out the last two games with a foot injury, and Jackson, who missed Week 9 with a hamstring injury. Robinson and Hicks suffered injuries during Chicago’s Week 9 loss to the Steelers, and, despite the bye week to rest, both missed Wednesday’s practice. Also not practicing for the Bears were Trevathan and Wilkinson. Graham had a veteran rest day.
Limited
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
WR Darnell Mooney (foot)
LB Alec Ogletree (ankle)
RB Damien Williams (knee)
Mooney, who has been a regular on the limited injury report, has been battling a foot injury and was limited on Wednesday. Ogletree and Williams missed the Bears’ Week 9 loss to the Steelers, but they did return to practice on Wednesday, which is a good sign for their status for Sunday against the Ravens.
Full participation
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
TE J.P. Holtz (concussion)
K Cairo Santos (elbow)
Santos and Holtz were both full participants in Wednesday’s practice. Holtz missed the last game after suffering a concussion against the 49ers in Week 8.
