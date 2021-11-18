Bears Week 11 injury report: Good and bad news from Thursday’s practice

The Chicago Bears released their second injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, which featured some updates on outside linebacker Khalil Mack, receiver Allen Robinson, safety Eddie Jackson and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks coming off the bye week.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Thursday’s practice:

Did Not Practice

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

DT Akiem Hicks (ankle)

OLB Khalil Mack (foot)

WR Allen Robinson (hamstring)

LB Danny Trevathan (knee)

OL Elijah Wilkinson (back)

The Bears have several key starters that have missed both Wednesday and Thursday’s practices, including Mack, who has been out the last two games with a foot injury. Chicago didn’t place him on IR, which would’ve required him to miss three games, but his status for Sunday isn’t looking encouraging. Robinson and Hicks suffered injuries during the Bears’ Week 9 loss to the Steelers, and, despite the bye week to rest, both missed practice Wednesday and Thursday. Also not practicing for the Bears were Trevathan and Wilkinson.

Limited

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

S Eddie Jackson (hamstring)

WR Darnell Mooney (foot)

While the Bears still are missing several starters at practice, the good news is that Jackson returned to practice after suffering a hamstring injury back in Week 8. Mooney, who has a foot injury, remained limited on Thursday.

Full participation

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

TE Jimmy Graham (non-injury/resting vet)

TE J.P. Holtz (concussion)

LB Alec Ogletree (ankle)

K Cairo Santos (elbow)

RB Damien Williams (knee)

After being limited on Wednesday, Ogletree and Williams both practiced in full on Thursday, which is encouraging for their status for Sunday. Especially with Ogletree, as Trevathan still hasn’t practiced this week with a knee injury.

[listicle id=488818]

1

1