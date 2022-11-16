Bears Week 11 injury report: Cole Kmet, Teven Jenkins DNP Wednesday

The Chicago Bears (3-7) released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 11 game against the Atlanta Falcons (4-6), where there are some notable injuries.

Heading into this Week 11 matchup against the Falcons, the Bears have a few notable starters listed on the injury report to start the week. That includes tight end Cole Kmet, who suffered a thigh injury in Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Wednesday’s practice:

Did not practice

TE Cole Kmet (thigh)

RB David Montgomery (personal)

OL Teven Jenkins (hip)

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee)

CB Kindle Vildor (ankle)

Cole Kmet didn’t practice Wednesday as he recovers from a thigh injury suffered in Sunday’s loss. When speaking to the media on Monday, Kmet doesn’t think it’s serious and sounded like someone who was prepared to play this Sunday. David Montgomery was also absent from Wednesday’s practice for a personal reason. He’s the top back with Khalil Herbert on IR with a hip injury. Teven Jenkins, who missed last Sunday’s game, remains sidelined with a hip injury. Al-Quadin Muhammad, the team’s top edge rusher, and Kindle Vildor, a starting cornerback, also didn’t practice. Both missed last Sunday’s game.

Limited

CB Kyler Gordon (knee)

S Dane Cruikshank (hamstring)

Kyler Gordon was a limited participant during Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury. The Bears are already down Kindle Vildor, who has an ankle injury, so Gordon’s injury is worth monitoring. Dane Cruikshank was also limited Wednesday with a hamstring injury.

Full participation

