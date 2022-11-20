Bears Week 11 inactives: Teven Jenkins, Velus Jones Jr. IN vs. Falcons
The Chicago Bears (3-7) have released their inactives ahead of their Week 11 game against the Atlanta Falcons (4-6), where Chicago is looking to break a three-game losing streak.
There’s plenty of good news on the injury front as the Bears get back several starters. That includes right guard Teven Jenkins, who missed last week’s game with a hip injury. He’s been arguably their best offensive lineman this season.
Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee) and cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle) are also officially back in the lineup after missing last week. Rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. is officially active for today’s game after being a healthy scratch over the last two weeks.
Here’s a look at the Bears’ inactives against the Falcons:
WR N’Keal Harry
DB Justin Layne
OL Ja’Tyre Carter
DB Lamar Jackson
DB Dane Cruikshank
OL Alex Leatherwood
Also, a look at the Falcons’ inactives:
TE Feleipe Franks
LB Nate Landman
TE Anthony Firkser
WR Bryan Edwareds
DL Matt Dickerson
S Jonvante Moffatt
CB Rashad Fenton
The Bears and Falcons kick things off at 12 p.m. CT on FOX.
