Bears Week 10 injury report: Jaylon Johnson, Teven Jenkins limited Thursday

The Chicago Bears (3-6) released their second injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 10 game against the Detroit Lions (2-6), where there were a couple of notable injuries.

Heading into this Week 10 matchup against the Lions, the Bears have a few starters listed on the injury report. The new additions include cornerback Jaylon Johnson and right guard Teven Jenkins.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Thursday’s practice:

Did not practice

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee)

CB Kindle Vildor (ankle)

Muhammad landed on the injury report with a knee injury that held him out of practice again on Thursday. It’s an injury worth monitoring. If Muhammad can’t go, it’ll be former fifth-round picks Trevis Gipson and rookie Dominique Robinson getting the start. Vildor, who missed a second straight practice, suffered an ankle injury in last Sunday’s game, so he’s not a surprise on the injury report. He was replaced by rookie Jaylon Jones, who figures to get the start if Vildor can’t go against the Lions.

Limited

CB Jaylon Johnson (oblique)

RG Teven Jenkins (hip)

Jaylon Johnson and Teven Jenkins were new additions to the injury report on Thursday. Both were limited in practice, where Johnson is battling an oblique injury and Jenkins dealing with a hip injury. It bears monitoring, but it doesn’t appear to be a big concern at this point.

Full participation

CB Josh Blackwell (knee)

S Dane Cruikshank (illness)

Josh Blackwell was a full participant in Thursday’s practice after being limited with a knee injury on Wednesday. Dane Cruikshank was out on Wednesday with an illness, but he returned to practice in full.

