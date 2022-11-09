Bears Week 10 injury report: Al-Quadin Muhammad, Kindle Vildor DNP Wednesday

The Chicago Bears (3-6) released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 10 game against the Detroit Lions (2-6), where there were a couple of notable injuries.

Heading into this Week 10 matchup against the Lions, the Bears have a couple of starters listed on the injury report. That includes defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad and Kindle Vildor, who was hurt in last Sunday’s game.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Wednesday’s practice:

Did not practice

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee)

CB Kindle Vildor (ankle)

S Dane Cruikshank (illness)

Muhammad landed on the injury report with a knee injury that held him out of Wednesday’s practice. It’s an injury worth monitoring. If Muhammad can’t go, it’ll be former fifth-round picks Trevis Gipson and rookie Dominique Robinson getting the start. Vildor suffered an ankle injury in last Sunday’s game, so he’s not a surprise on the injury report. He was replaced by rookie Jaylon Jones, who figures to get the start if Vildor can’t go against the Lions. Cruikshank landed on the injury report with an illness on Wednesday.

Limited

CB Josh Blackwell (knee)

Blackwell, a key special teams contributor, popped up on the injury report with a knee injury. He was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice.

Full participation

