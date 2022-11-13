Bears Week 10 inactives: Teven Jenkins, N’Keal Harry OUT vs. Lions
The Chicago Bears (3-6) have released their inactives ahead of their Week 10 game against the Detroit Lions (2-6), where Chicago is looking to break a two-game losing streak.
There are some notable names on the inactives list, including injured cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle) and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee).
But there are some surprises, including right guard Teven Jenkins, who was questionable with a hip injury. Receivers N’Keal Harry and rookie Velus Jones Jr. are healthy scratches.
The good news is cornerback Jaylon Johnson (oblique) is good to go. Also, receiver Byron Pringle, freshly activated off injured reserve, will see his first game action since suffering a calf injury back in Week 3.
Here's a look at the Bears' inactives:
OL Teven Jenkins
WR N’Keal Harry
WR Velus Jones Jr.
CB Kindle Vildor
DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
CB Harrison Hand
OL Ja’Tyre Carter
Also, a look at the Lions’ inactives:
LB Malcolm Rodriguez
WR Josh Reynolds
T Matt Nelson
S Ifeatu Melifonwu
CB Chase Lucas
DL Michael Brockers
DL Austin Bryant
The Bears and Lions kick things off at 12 p.m. CT on FOX.
