Bears Week 1 injury report: Eddie Goldman misses practice again on Thursday

The Chicago Bears released their second injury report ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, where nose tackle Eddie Goldman missed practice for the second straight day with a knee injury. Matt Nagy called Goldman day-to-day after he tweaked his knee during Monday’s practice.

Elsewhere, Nagy isn’t worried about players like wide receiver Darnell Mooney and outside linebackers Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn, who were limited for a second straight day.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Thursday’s practice:

Did Not Practice

Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports

NT Eddie Goldman (knee)

Limited

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

S Tashaun Gipson (back)

ILB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (shoulder)

OLB Khalil Mack (groin)

WR Darnell Mooney (back)

OLB Robert Quinn (back)

Full

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

S Deon Bush (shoulder)

CB Xavier Crawford (groin)

TE Jimmy Graham (non-injury/resting vet)

TE J.P. Holtz (quad)

S Eddie Jackson (wrist)

LS Patrick Scales (ankle)

NT Khyiris Tonga (ankle)

RB Damien Williams (oblique)

