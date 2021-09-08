Bears Week 1 injury report: Eddie Goldman missed Wednesday’s practice with knee/ankle injury

The Chicago Bears released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, which featured nose tackle Eddie Goldman not practicing with a knee/ankle injury and whose status for Week 1 is in question.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Wednesday’s practice, which included a handful of starters limited heading into Week 1.

Did Not Practice

Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports

NT Eddie Goldman (knee/ankle)

TE Jimmy Graham (non-injury/resting vet)

Limited

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

ILB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (shoulder)

OLB Khalil Mack (groin)

WR Darnell Mooney (back)

OLB Robert Quinn (back)

Full

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

S Deon Bush (shoulder)

CB Xavier Crawford (groin)

TE J.P. Holtz (quad)

S Eddie Jackson (wrist)

LS Patrick Scales (ankle)

NT Khyiris Tonga (ankle)

RB Damien Williams (oblique)

