Bears Week 1 injury report: Eddie Goldman missed Wednesday’s practice with knee/ankle injury
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Chicago Bears released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, which featured nose tackle Eddie Goldman not practicing with a knee/ankle injury and whose status for Week 1 is in question.
Here’s a look at the full injury report from Wednesday’s practice, which included a handful of starters limited heading into Week 1.
Did Not Practice
Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports
NT Eddie Goldman (knee/ankle)
TE Jimmy Graham (non-injury/resting vet)
Limited
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
ILB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (shoulder)
OLB Khalil Mack (groin)
WR Darnell Mooney (back)
OLB Robert Quinn (back)
Full
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
S Deon Bush (shoulder)
CB Xavier Crawford (groin)
TE J.P. Holtz (quad)
S Eddie Jackson (wrist)
LS Patrick Scales (ankle)
NT Khyiris Tonga (ankle)
RB Damien Williams (oblique)
It's fantasy football season! Dominate with The Huddle. For 25 years, they've helped players WIN. Sleepers, custom rankings & much more. TAKE 20% OFF* with code sleeper21. *New customer offer, cannot combine offers. Expires 9/8/21.
[listicle id=480073] [listicle id=480064]
1
1