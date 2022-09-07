Bears Week 1 injury report: Velus Jones Jr. didn’t practice Wednesday

The Chicago Bears released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 1 game against the San Francisco 49ers, which was a light report to open the season.

The Bears got some good news on the injury front on Monday with offensive lineman Lucas Patrick (thumb) and receiver Byron Pringle (quad) making their return to practice after an extended absence.

The fact that Patrick and Pringle aren’t listed on the injury report is a good indication they’ll be good to go, barring any setbacks. It’s still uncertain whether Patrick will be able to snap the ball, which means he’d kick over to guard.

But Chicago could be without a top rookie heading into Sunday’s matchup against San Francisco.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Wednesday’s practice:

Did not practice

WR Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring)

It’s not looking good for rookie Velus Jones Jr. heading into Sunday’s game as he remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. The good news is the Bears did get back receiver Byron Pringle, who should be full-go for this Sunday.

Limited

DE Dominique Robinson (knee)

Robinson was the only player who didn’t practice Monday, but it sounds like. he’s trending in the right direction with his knee injury. Robinson was a limited participant during Wednesday’s practice.

Full participation

