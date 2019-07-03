Bears will wear a revised uniform for half of their home games

When the Bears host the Packers to commence the 100th season in team and league history, the Bears will be wearing their usual uniforms. For four of the remaining seven home games, they won’t be.

The Bears have announced the uniform configurations for their 2019 home games, and in half of the games they’ll be wearing a variation on their normal attire.

On September 29 and December 5 (against the Vikings and Cowboys, respectively), the Bears will wear their 1936 throwbacks. On October 27 (against the Chargers), the Bears will go hunting in their blaze orange jerseys. And on November 24 (against the Giants), the Bears will replace the orange “C” on their helmet with an all-white logo, as part of the effort to honor the 1960s era of the franchise.

It’s unusual that the Bears have opted to keep their modern uniforms for Week One, given the significance of the game. I’m still holding out hope for a post-warmups, pre-kickoffs switcheroo, Mean Machine-style.