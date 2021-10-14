Bears to wear classic jerseys in division showdown vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears are breaking out the big guns for Sunday’s divisional showdown against the Green Bay Packers.

The Bears will be donning their classic white jerseys, which were unveiled for team’s centennial celebration a couple of years ago, for the first time this season on Sunday against the Packers.

Chicago will wear them Sunday against Green Bay and then again when they play the Vikings in Week 15.

Oh, and for what it’s worth, the Bears are undefeated at 3-0 when wearing these classic uniforms.

The Bears will be looking to reverse the curse against the Packers, who have won 19 of the last 22 meetings. Chicago last defeated Green Bay in 2018, which secured them the NFC North championship in Matt Nagy’s first season.

Quarterback Justin Fields will get his first taste of this Bears-Packers rivalry. As someone who’s experienced a big-time rivalry in college with Michigan-Ohio State, Fields will look to continue his winning ways.

But it won’t be easy against a Packers team that has had the Bears’ number for the last decade-plus.

Story continues

After pulling off an upset against the Raiders last week, the Bears are looking for another big upset to keep those classic jerseys undefeated.

List