Bears will wear 1960s throwback helmet in Week 12 against Giants

The Bears are pulling out all of the throwbacks for their 100th season in the NFL.

Last month, at their Bears100 celebration, Kyle Fuller unveiled the 1936-inspired uniforms the team will wear for two games this season. On Wednesday, the Bears unveiled another opportunity to pay homage to their past.

Chicago will see the 1960s throwback helmet in action Week 12 against the New York Giants.

David Montgomery and Tarik Cohen will don the same style of headgear Gale Sayers wore 50 years earlier.

Matt Nagy will be trying to replicate George Halas' 1963 season when the team went 11-1-2 on their way to an NFL Championship.

Mitchell Trubisky will need to channel his inner Billy Wade with another Pro Bowl effort, and the Bears defense will try to replicate the 36 interceptions Chicago nabbed in '63.

Khalil Mack is already doing his best Doug Atkins impression, and their sack numbers might have stacked up if the league had tracked them back then.

With the throwback helmet mixing things up, the Bears will only wear their regular 2019 uniforms for four home games this season.